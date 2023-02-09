President Joe Biden Thursday authorized the federal government to cover 100% of the cost of debris removal in Selma and other Alabama communities affected by the Jan. 12 tornado.
Tornado debris has languished on Selma’s roadsides for almost a month. FEMA would eventually reimburse the city 75% of the $20 million cleanup cost, but Selma did not have the cash or the credit to pay the upfront costs to clear debris.
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) announced Thursday that Biden authorized an increase of 100% federal cost share for the FEMA Public Assistance program for debris removal and emergency protective measures by the counties and cities included in the Disaster Declaration issued after the Jan. 12 tornado. Selma and Dallas County are included in the declaration, along with Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties.
“I am beyond thankful to President Biden for this great news,” Sewell said in a news release. “These critical resources will not only allow us to expedite the cleanup of all the properties destroyed by the storm, but our communities will also have the opportunity to build back stronger and to create a better future for the people of Alabama.”
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said in separate statement, “This is truly a blessing for Selma. This means that Selma’s options for clean-up have significantly improved and the debris removal can be done without the risk of bankrupting the city."
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides supplemental grants to state, tribal, territorial and local governments so communities can quickly respond to major disasters or emergencies.
The Federal Cost Share relates only to public assistance provided to governmental entities and does not include individual assistance. Uninsured individuals in the designated areas who have been impacted by the Jan. 12 storms still must apply for individual assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.
In his statement, Perkins said that his "insistence that we wait is paying enormous dividends to our community."
"Now we can manage debris removal, continue day-to-day operations, and focus on development without threatening the financial stability of our community," Perkins said. "Despite pressures to move prematurely, this decision was/is the best decision that we could have possibly made for Selma. Thank for your patience."
