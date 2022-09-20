All parking and entrance fees will be waived on the upcoming National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24.
“The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a press release. “Spending time outdoors can reset our minds and refresh our spirits."
"Because of that, I encourage you to visit any of our Alabama State Parks on National Public Lands Day and experience some of the best our state has to offer.”
See this page on Alabama Black Belt Adventures for a list of state parks in the Black Belt.
