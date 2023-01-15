FEMA announced Sunday that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12, 2023.
The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Autauga and Dallas counties.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
Federal funding is also available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency work in Autauga and Dallas counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Kevin A. Wallace Sr. was named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Damage assessments are continuing in other areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date after assessments are fully completed.
The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who is from Selma and toured her family's damaged property on Friday, said this:
“I’m thankful that President Biden has heard our calls and expedited a declaration of major disaster for the State of Alabama following Thursday’s devastating storms,” said Rep. Sewell. “This declaration will free up critical federal resources to relieve, recover and rebuild. I look forward to continuing to partner with Governor Ivey, Alabama’s congressional delegation, as well as state, local, and community stakeholders to use these resources as an opportunity to build back Selma and all the affected areas better for the people of Alabama.”
Sewell also toured damage with Gov. Kay Ivey and Sen. Katie Britt on Friday to push for this federal designation.
“The outpouring of support for our communities has been truly heartening, and I join in thanking everyone who has offered their support now and into the future,” continued Sewell. “This will be a marathon, not a sprint, but rest assured we will come back stronger than before.”
