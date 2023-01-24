FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program is open to firefighters in need of funds.
"Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards," said a statement on the program's website.
A link to apply for assistance can be found here.
