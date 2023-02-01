FEMA said Wednesday it has already approved more than $3.5 million in grants to homeowners and renters in eight Alabama counties impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado.
More than $2.8 million of those grants are for housing assistance, and more than $600,000 are for other needs, according to a statement from FEMA.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has already approved more than $1.2 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and renters.
Eight Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are working with homeowners and renters in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties who had uninsured losses from the Jan. 12 storms who may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.
Disaster Recovery Centers are open in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Business Recovery Centers are open in Autauga and Dallas counties.
Alabama disaster survivors who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. If you have questions about your letter, call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.
Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses.
Applicants who disagree with FEMA’s decision, or the amount of assistance have 60 days to submit an appeal letter and documents supporting their claim.
A free legal help hotline is now available for Alabama severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes survivors. The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney. Survivors can call 334-517-2250.
The Alabama Department of Labor announced that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties may qualify for unemployment assistance.
FEMA teams in the field
FEMA is meeting survivors where they are to help jumpstart their recovery from the Jan. 12 severe storms and tornadoes.FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going door-to-door in impacted neighborhoods to help individuals apply for FEMA assistance. DSA personnel wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. There is no charge for service.
How to apply for FEMA assistance
Homeowners and renters in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties who had uninsured losses from the Jan. 12 storms may be eligible for federal disaster assistance. FEMA may provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.
There are three ways to apply:
- DisasterAssistance.gov
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
- Call toll-free 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time in most languages.
To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
Do not wait to file an insurance claim for damaged caused by the disaster.
Renters can apply for FEMA assistance
Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses, including:
- Replacement or repair of necessary personal property such as school supplies, including textbooks, and furniture, appliances and clothing
- Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by those who are self-employed
- Repair of primary and registered vehicles
- Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses
Renters and homeowners are required to submit copies of insurance settlements because, by law, FEMA is prohibited from duplicating or paying for expenses already available or covered by insurance or other sources.
Disaster Recovery Centers
Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are staffed by representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the State to assist survivors in applying for federal assistance and in accessing information on other resources. Center locations:
- Autauga County: Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center, 118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd., Prattville, AL 36066
- Dallas County: Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center, 1428 Broad St. Selma, AL 36701
- Dallas County: Felix Heights Community Center, 405 Medical Center Pkwy., Selma, AL 36701
- Elmore County: Wetumpka Court House, 100 E. Commerce St., Wetumpka, AL 36092
- Hale County: Akron Volunteer Fire Station, 181 First Ave. South Akron, AL 35441
- Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
- Centers will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Normal operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Coosa County: Rockford Baptist Church, 9575 US Hwy. 231, Rockford, AL 35136
Operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.