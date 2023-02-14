FEMA has already pumped more than $4 million into Alabama counties affected by the Jan. 12 tornado, Congresswoman Terri Sewell said Tuesday.
In a news conference in the council chambers at Selma City Hall Tuesday Sewell said that FEMA has approved about $4.5 million in aid to the 10 counties included in a federal disaster declaration issued after the tornado. About half of that money “is on the ground in Selma,” she said.
About $500,000 has been directed to temporary housing, according to Sewell.
Selma Planning Director Danielle Wooten said that the city has been assigned a FEMA program manager, and officials hope that will expediate the city getting funds and temporary housing units that were requested last week.
Sewell said that 6,000 properties were damaged or destroyed by the tornado, which she described as a third of the city.
“Every corner of the city was affected,” Sewell said. “The result is a city and county in devastation. We see this not just as a loss, but an opportunity to work together to reimage what Selma can be.”
Sewell said Tuscaloosa “shines as a bright example” of how a city can create a long-term recovery plan and execute the plan by leveraging federal dollars. More than 10% of Tuscaloosa’s housing was lost in a tornado in April 2011.
“I look forward to a community conversation to reimagine what a reimagined Selma could be, what a reimagined Selma looks like,” Sewell said.
