Here's an update on how to get help.
- FEMA
- FEMA will be at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist taking applications from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. The address to Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church is 1548 Dr. F. D. Reese Street, Selma, AL 36703.
- The Legal Community of the 4th Judicial Circuit
- The Legal Community will be at EMBC from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to provide food, service and support to those in the affected community.
- National Baptist Convention, Youth & Young Adult Aux. (YYA)
- The YYA will be in Selma for the next two days passing out hot meals and placing tarps and plywood at homes.
Please help to spread the word! If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me. Have a great day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.