MLK Day of Service tornado

A volunteer works the annual MLK Day of Service coat giveaway at Bosco Center on Monday that was expanded due to increased need after last week's tornado.

FEMA, state and volunteer organizations are looking for skilled and general volunteers to help Dallas County tornado survivors with cleanup and repairing or installing roof tarps in Selma.

Helpers with all skill levels are welcome are asked to meet at the Dallas County Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) at Church Street United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12.

Volunteers can provide their own equipment if they have it.

For more information, call 334-553-2333

Lunch will be provided for the volunteers.

Other volunteer opportunities will be announced at a later date.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

