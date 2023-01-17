FEMA representatives are set up at Selma High this week to help those impacted by the tornado file federal paperwork for assistance.
The reps are at the school until 4 p.m. each day. Selma High is also serving as a Red Cross shelter.
FEMA also is meeting with people at Brown Chapel, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on FD Reese Street and United Methodist Church.
To apply for disaster assistance online go here.
