FEMA is meeting survivors where they are to help jumpstart their recovery from the Jan. 12 severe storms and tornadoes. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going door-to-door in impacted neighborhoods to help individuals apply for FEMA assistance.
Using mobile technology, DSA personnel can help survivors apply for assistance, update a FEMA application, and answer questions about federal assistance.
DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. There is no charge for service.
It is not necessary to wait for a visit from DSA to apply for assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
