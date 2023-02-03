The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will hold Fins, Feathers and Flowers in Eufaula on Feb. 17-19 for nature enthusiasts.
The event will begin with a conservation fair on Feb. 17 at the Lakepoint State Park Lodge featuring nature education and animal ambassadors. This will be followed by a weekend of more activities such as tours, field trips and others.
There will also be a workshop led by bird photographer Beth Cowan Drake.
The single rate is $240 while the double rate is $299. See the website for more information, including a schedule of events.
