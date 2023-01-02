The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) recently announced its Firearms Prohibited Person Database, a system that allows officers to look up people forbidden from carrying a firearm.
The database was created after the Alabama legislation passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act in 2021 and went into effect on Jan. 1 in 2023.
"The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect both citizens and visitors as well as law enforcement," said a press release from ALEA.
"Regardless if law enforcement officers are issuing a citation on a traffic stop or investigating criminal activity, officers using the Law Enforcement Tactical System (LETS) can now receive notifications concerning an individual’s inability to possess a firearm."
The database was tested in August 2022 and then made fully operational in October. It was implemented at an estimated one-time fee of $40,000 and $45,000 annually and includes the infrastructure of the system (server, license and maintenance).
ALEA also mentioned the legislation's recent repealing of the law requiring a permit for carrying a concealed pistol.
"Citizens should be advised that this Permit-less Carry Law only pertains to the state of Alabama," the press release said. "If you are planning to travel across state lines with a concealed pistol, we encourage everyone to be aware of concealed permit laws in the state(s) in which you are traveling that may require a permit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.