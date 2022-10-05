The first Airing of the Quilts event will be held in Gee's Bend on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is being held by Souls Grown Deep Foundation with nonprofits Nest and Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy in an effort to support Gee's Bend.
“'Airing of the Quilts' follows on the age-old tradition among quilting communities in which the warm, handmade quilts used throughout the winter were taken out of summer storage and hung out to air in the sun for a day or so before being spread across beds for the cooler months," said a message to media. "The result is a vibrant display of beautiful, hand-quilted creations displayed in front of homes throughout the town."
Featured in the festival will be panel discussions with community leaders, opportunities to meet local business owners, as well as education on the history of quilting in Gee's Bend.
For more information, visit www.geesbend.org.
