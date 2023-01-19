First Baptist Church will provide food at noon today as part of "Operation Help Feed Selma".
The event is sponsored by Providence Baptist Church, Pastor Dr. Matthew Wilson, as well as Morning Star Baptist Church and Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa and Progressive Baptist Church in Mississippi.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 614 in Marion or CashApp at $ProvidenceMPChurch.
First Baptist Church is located at 709 Martin Luther King Street.
