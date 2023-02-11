Marion Fire & Rescue assisted a rescue of a hunter in distress on Friday.
The fire department was called at 11:30 a.m. to assist Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department and Enforcement Officers with Alabama Game & Fish help rescue a hunter who was in distress when a tree stand collapsed and trapped him.
The department called it a high angle rescue of the hunter who had partially fallen and was stuck in a collapsed tree stand that wedged him in a position between the tree and collapsed stand.
Combined efforts of Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department, Alabama Game & Fish Game Wardens, Perry County Sherriff’s deputies, Alabama Forestry Commission, Marion Junction Fire Department, Marion Fire & Rescue, First Responder Cadets from Marion Military Institute and the gentleman’s fellow hunters who originally discovered him and called for help resulted is a safe and successful rescue.
The hunter was carried out of the woods to an awaiting vehicle, then transported to an awaiting ambulance on the highway.
Fire officials say he was in good spirits on the way out.
"We hope that he gets home soon. This will be a 'last day of deer season' story that we will certainly all remember," the department said on Facebook.
Personnel brought off-road equipment, tractors, saws, ropes, straps and ladders to help in the rescue.
