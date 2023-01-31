Food bank deals with flood of flood

Volunteers sort through food donations at the Selma Area Food Bank.

The Selma Area Food Bank is grateful for the flood of food that has come to Dallas County since the Jan. 12 tornado, but they know they’ll be here after the donations have moved on to the next disaster.  

There has been so much food brought in that we’re trying to continue to stock up what we have and stay stocked up, because we know those sources will eventually have to move on to other places,Food Bank Executive Director Jeff Harrison said. “We’ll still have a need that we’ll be called on to fill. We’re just grateful we can fill it and will be able to help folks with food as some of these vendors and groups move on to other places.” 

Although Harrison said the Food Bank has been filling in gaps when other organizations run short, and their mobile pantry has been especially busy. Early in the disaster recovery efforts, many local churches were cooking for victims and relief workers, and Harrison said the Food Bank kept the churches supplied with food. They also supplied food to the Baptist Disaster Relief Team until their whole team got to town and began feeding their own team members.  

Shortly after the tornado ripped through Dallas County, the Food Bank coordinated with the Red Cross and went to Beloit Community Center to pass out food in that area, which was somewhat overlooked immediately after the storm. The Food Bank also cooked for victims in the parking lot of Elkdale Baptist Church.  

Harrison said the Food Bank has helped deliver products for other groups. “International Paper was making a donation to the city of paper products and boxes, but they didn’t have a way to deliver, so we went over there with our trucks and took the items to the staging area at the George Evans Building, Harrison said. 

Much of the food being given out is what Harrison called ready-to-eat foods. He said when that tapers off, they will distribute “shelf stable items like canned goods to replenish the cupboards and refrigerators of people who lost food because of damage or lack of power.  

Providing support with trucks and equipment has been a big effort for the Food Bank. Harrison said they have even been able to warehouse some the goods that other organizations and agencies have brought in to Selma. 

"We’ve unloaded some products with our tow motors from different trucks and trailers trying to help folks out bringing in different things, Harrison said. 

Harrison said they have been keeping their Facebook page updated with information about where storm victims can find goods and services.  

Even though this disaster has left a large amount of destruction, Harrison sees a positive. “There are a lot of good people,” Harrison said. It’s great to see so many people stepping up to help and to see neighbor helping neighbor.” 

 

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.