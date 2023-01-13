Houston Park Church of Christ is holding a food and water distribution for those who have been impacted by the weather events of Thursday.
The current round of distribution will end at 1 p.m. but another will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The church is located at 2 Crescent Hill Drive in Selma and can be reached at 334-874-7941.
