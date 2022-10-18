The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its fourth quarterly meeting of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, at the Bryant Conference Center, 240 Paul W. Bryant Drive, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m.
At this meeting, updates on Forever Wild program activities and tract assessments will be presented. This meeting will also provide an opportunity for any individual who would like to make comments concerning the program to address the board.
The public is invited to attend this meeting and is encouraged to submit nominations of tracts of land for possible Forever Wild program purchase. Written nominations may be submitted by email to Forever.Wild@dcnr.alabama.gov or by letter to the State Lands Division, Room 464, 64 N. Union St., Montgomery, Alabama, 36130. Nominations can also be made online at www.alabamaforeverwild.com/contact/nominate_land_tracts.
Quarterly meetings of the Forever Wild Board are held to maximize public input into the program. Only through active public participation can the best places in Alabama be identified and conserved in order to remain forever wild.
If Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations are needed, please contact Jo Lewis at (334) 242-3051 or Jo.Lewis@dcnr.alabama.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible, but at least 72 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Parks, State Lands, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at outdooralabama.com.
