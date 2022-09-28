William Ray Norris, who had served as Clarke County Sheriff until his resignation, pleaded guilty to lying to a bank to pay off personal loans.
According to a report from Alabama Now, Norris made a false statement to Town Country National Bank in Camden when he asked for a $75,000 loan with his friend, Danny Lee Beard Jr., to be used to buy heavy equipment.
However, during an impeachment probe it was discovered that he had used part of the funds to pay off personal loans to that bank. Norris resigned as the probe was launched.
Beard will face trial in November.
