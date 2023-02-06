Owners of the former Concordia College campus have agreed to open up 200 rooms to house families displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado.
Korean ministry firm International Mission Jesus has agreed to make rooms available in the dorm at the former Concordia College campus to house 200 families, which could take place as soon as next week.
Using the dorms could help solve the critically low housing problem that has nagged Selma for years, long before the EF2 tornado struck mostly residential areas of Selma three weeks ago, said Cornerstone Presbyterian Pastor Steve Burton.
“We had a housing dilemma before the tornado and now we’re in a housing disaster,” Burton said.
Burton worries many residents who were impacted by the tornado haven’t reached out for help yet or are still living in their damaged homes, refusing to leave due to fears of looters stealing what they have left. During walks of the hard-hit eastside of Selma, Burton found one resident living under a tarp and on top of shipping pallets that he set up next to his destroyed house.
Another big factor in the housing crisis: Many Selma residents impacted the hardest were renting the homes that were destroyed and are at the mercy of the landlord to apply for FEMA help to rebuild.
To solve the immediate housing crisis, Burton brought together a group of other ministers and concerned citizens to ask the Korean ministry owners of the former Concordia College on Broad Street for access to the dorm on campus and cottages at the former Methodist children’s home that they also own. Dr. Kim, owner International Mission Jesus, told Burton he would be willing to house families there.
The grassroots group met with Selma IMJ representative Henry Christopher Minter last week.
Minter said they have room for 200 in the dorm that is move-in ready, and they are in discussions to move folks in as soon as next week. The Korean ministry was already considering the campus for a homeless shelter, so this fits in their plans, Minter said.
Burton said they need a way for those to apply for assistance there and someone to oversee operations. But it is a great start in a discussion about housing has been long coming.
“It’s up to us - we’ve got to fix this. This is our home,” Burton said. “This is what we need to do to make community better as result of (the tornado). To make it safer, more economically healthy and more socially healthy. Let’s do it.”
IMJ will charge organizations $40 per day for those using 20 rooms or more or $35 per day without the bulk rooms. There will be a limit to how many can stay in each room, Minter said.
IMJ office numbers to call are 334-526-2801; 334-526-2754; 334-526-2756; 334-526-2751 or 334-505-8326.
Concordia closed in 2018 and the Korean ministry bought the campus about five years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.