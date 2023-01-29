Former City Councilman Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr. passed away Jan. 27 at the age of 82.
Williamson was active in many Selma organizations. He served as Selma City Councilman for 16 years, including serving as President from 2010-2012.
He also was elected to the Dallas County Board of Education and was a member of the Selma Exchange Club for more than 50 years.
He was the first President of the Friends of the Library, Chairman of the Selma Housing Authority for seven years, and Chairman of the Craig Airport and Industrial Authority. He also was a member of the Cahawba Advisory Committee, the Old Depot Board of Directors, Arts Revive, Selma-Dallas County Historical Preservation Society, the Vaughan-Smitherman Association, and Commander of Camp 62 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
