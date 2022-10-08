Former Selma resident held for making terrorist threat

Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, is in the Tuscaloosa County jail for threatening the life of Municipal Judge Paul Patterson during a video conference in June.

A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing.

The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.

Police in Northport, which abuts Tuscaloosa, said that Lanier threatened the life of Municipal Judge Paul Patterson during a video conference in June. Making a terrorist threat is a Class C felony.

Lanier was booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he was being held on $15,000 bond Saturday, according to the jail’s website.  

