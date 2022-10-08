A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing.
The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
Police in Northport, which abuts Tuscaloosa, said that Lanier threatened the life of Municipal Judge Paul Patterson during a video conference in June. Making a terrorist threat is a Class C felony.
Lanier was booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he was being held on $15,000 bond Saturday, according to the jail’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.