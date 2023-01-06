Foster Farms has increased their entry level wage rate for processing plant TEAM members in Demopolis to $12.75 per hour and is currently hiring for 60 positions.
Additionally, Foster Farms will allow Demopolis TEAM members to accrue vacation time earlier and qualify for holiday vacation days. Members will also be eligible for comprehensive health care plans, disability coverage and life insurance coverage.
“We want our Demopolis plant to be the best place to work in west central Alabama,” said plant manager Carl Barnes. “That means competitive wages and benefits, and a safe work environment. We currently have 60 positions we are looking to fill, and I encourage people to apply.”
In 2022 Foster Farms increased wages for members at their facilities in California, Washington and Louisiana.
“Competitive wages and benefits, along with an emphasis on TEAM member safety and training, are the building blocks of a culture nobody wants to walk away from,” said Arturo Towns, Chief Human Resource Officer.
