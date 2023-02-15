A foundation in Greensboro hopes to build a group home for women with developmental disabilities in memory of civil rights Foot Soldier and community activist Theresa Burroughs.
In addition to being a “Foot Soldier for Justice” during the Civil Rights Movement, Burroughs tended to the special needs of her oldest daughter, Paula Renae. Today, the youngest of the four Burroughs children, Toni Love, wants to continue her mother’s legacy by opening a residential facility to care for women like her sister.
Theresa Burroughs Residential Living, Inc. would be the first of its kind, according to Love. She said during the pandemic, day centers were closed, and family members had to care for their relatives with special needs. Many in families in Hale County were not equipped to provide around-the-clock care.
Theresa Burroughs’ rental property at 2401 Davis Street was used to provide the first home for West Alabama Health Services in Greensboro many years ago. Love wants this site to be the future home of a residential facility. The non-profit organization founded by Love shares her mother’s name in her honor and in hopes of generating support from everyone interested in bringing change to this small town, according to foundation’s website.
Burroughs has received numerous awards for her civil rights and community activities. She and other activists were organized by the late Attorney J.L Chestnut of Selma to establish the Hale County Civic Improvement League. This organization was instrumental in assisting and making changes in Greensboro and Hale County by recruiting qualified minorities to run for public office. Burroughs was instrumental in changing the name of Depot Street to Martin Luther King Drive. She also founded the Safe House Historical Museum in Greensboro.
To learn more or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.tbresidentialliving.org.
