Police arrested four juveniles this week for setting fire to the Selma Walmart on Sept. 30, and investigators are sifting through security video to identify suspects of the second Walmart fire on Sunday.
District Attorney Michael Jackson said the four juveniles arrested for starting the first fire were charged with criminal mischief and there is discussion of adding charges of first-degree arson, which is a Class A felony that is given when major damage is done.
The names of those arrested are being withheld because they are minors.
Jackson said the first fire set in the paper goods aisle was small and extinguished quickly, so it did not cause damage to Walmart’s building. However, the second fire on Sunday was started in the craft department and caused millions of dollars in damage, therefore it will most likely come with first-degree arson charges, he said.
Jackson said Walmart is packed with security cameras, which makes it easier to identify suspects of crimes within the store.
The first fire was started as part of a TikTok challenge that led to damage at other Walmarts around the country, including a major fire at an Atlanta store. It is unclear if the second fire was part of a social media trend.
