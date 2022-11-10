Four organizations that bring tourists to the area recently received grants from Rep. Prince Chestnut.
The Lion’s Club for the Central Alabama Fair, the Selma Dallas County Historic Preservation Society for the annual Tour of Historic Homes, the Black Belt Benefit Group for the Alabama River Chili Cook Off and the City of Orrville for its Founder’s Day Celebration received grants from the Alabama Department of Tourism secured through Chestnut.
The grants, which are about $2,600, will support events that bring people to the area and help boost the local economy.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.