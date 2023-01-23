The Oregon Disaster Response Team is offering free chainsaw sharpening at Crosspoint Church until 5 p.m.
The effort is a partnership between the team and with Safford Trading Company.
The Crosspoint Church parking lot is located at 1710 West Dallas Avenue.
