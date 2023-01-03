A free glaucoma screening will be held on Jan. 19 sponsored by Visually Impaired People, Inc. and Primary EyeCare Center.
Screenings will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face masks will be required for entry and no one aside from the patient is allowed in unless they are medically necessary caregivers or minors.
Primary EyeCare Center is located at 801 Dallas Avenue in Selma.
For more information, contact William Bowman at 334-354-4015 or Dr. Kristina Lovinggood at 334-874-7024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.