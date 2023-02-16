The City of Montgomery and the Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative (CANHI) will host a free health and wellness fair on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.
According to the city's Facebook page, the fair is being funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"In an effort to raise COVID-19 testing and immunization rates, promote health literacy, and enhance patient experience and provider-patient relationships in Elmore, Montgomery, and Pike Counties," said a post on the city's Facebook page.
The fair will feature more than 50 vendors. See here for a list of community partners that will be present. The event will also have free food, prizes/giveaways, exercise demonstrations, and line dancing "as a health benefit."
The Cramton Bowl Multiplex is located at 1022 Madison Avenue in Montgomery.
