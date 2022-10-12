The Wilcox Area Chamber of Commerce is offering free screenings for prostate cancer at the county health department on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with another to be held in Marengo County on Nov. 12.
The chamber cites Urology Health Foundation, saying that prostate cancer is the second leading cancer-related deaths among men and that Black are at the highest risk.
Face masks are required. For more information, call 334-682-4515. Wilcox County Health Department is located at 107 Union Street.
The Marengo County Health Department screenings will be done at its location on 303 Industrial Lane in Linden.
