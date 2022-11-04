If you need a lift to vote in the general election next week on Nov. 8 a free ride service will be available to make it happen.
The service is brought by the Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Selma Democracy Center of the Center for Common Ground and Selma Housing Authority.
Arrangements can be made by calling 205-809-2565.
