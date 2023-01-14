The Central East chapter of the Red Cross has postponed the event to install smoke alarms in Selma's Ward 7 amid cleanup of Thursday's tornado.
The event asked for volunteers to help install more than 600 free smoke alarms in Selma's Ward 7 on Jan. 16, but instead the Red Cross is staffing a shelter at Selma High School after a devastating tornado tore through Selma on Thursday.
Red Cross had partnered with the Selma Fire Department as part of the "Sound the Alarm" effort to provide smoke alarms for at-risk communities in the country.
“Sound the Alarm is meaningful way to be a part of a larger movement while directly helping local families,” said Kelly Hodges, Executive Director, Central East chapter. “In just one day, you could help save a neighbor’s life by installing smoke alarms — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”
Selma Sun will update this when it is rescheduled.
