Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy is offering a workshop for quilting artists and other artist on copyright on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
"The workshop is designed for local and regional artists to learn about copyright and intellectual property, licensing, advocacy and artist representation," said a flyer for the event."
"Additionally, participants will learn about the legal concerns of artists' rights for planning for estates and/or incapacity, rights and royalties in the State of Alabama."
The fee for the workshop is $15 and includes lunch. To register, call 334-573-2065.
Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy is located at 4295 County Road 29 in Alberta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.