The City of Selma's Recreation Department is partnering with Metro Atlanta Urban Farm and Build CDC to provide fresh food and other items in a distribution until 4 p.m. today.
In addition to food volunteers are distributing new coats, socks, toys and other items.
The distribution is being held at Ronnie Sharpe Park at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Voeglin Avenue in Selma.
