Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr.
Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police training when the tornado hit.
The letter informs Fulford that he is on paid administrative leave pending a hearing. “The purpose of this action is to cause your removal from the position of Police Chief of the Selma Police,” the letter states.
“I am aware that even though you were on approved leave for training, you were within three hours driving distance to Selma, but after being notified of the seriousness of things, you failed to timely return to your post,” the disciplinary letter from Perkins states. “As Chief of Police, your decision to not immediately return during this crisis is totally unacceptable and can’t be overlooked. You failed to perform duties and responsibilities which are reasonably expected in your public safety leadership capacity.”
Fulford said in a text that he “will not be commenting” on the disciplinary action.
The disciplinary letter states that not immediately returning to Selma was “conduct unbecoming of an employee in public service,” showed “negligence of duty” and was a “flagrant violation of safety practices.”
Perkins named Tommie J. Reese Jr. as interim chief. Reese has 30 years of law enforcement experience with the state, Marengo County and as Demopolis Public Safety Director until 2018 when he was appointed to serve as Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Hiring for certain city positions has been a contentious issue in Selma. The Selma City Council appoints the police chief, fire chief, treasurer and tax collector. All of these positions report to the mayor. Perkins has called the council’s hiring of positions that report to the mayor “overreach.”
The Selma Fire and Rescue Service Chief is also an interim. In 2022 the council hired a fire chief who left after several months, replaced him with a chief who resigned after less than week and then named Franklin Edwards interim chief.
