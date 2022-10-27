Full SRA Board meets to plan future

The Selma Redevelopment Authority Board is looking at its board elections and its bylaws.
Interim Board Chairman Martha Lockett, who was appointed in September, told the board at their Oct. 20 meeting that she will consult the lawyer who wrote the SRA’s by-laws concerning the correct procedure for board officer elections.
“Right now, I’m just trying to figure out what is going on with money and where things are and what we’re supposed to be doing,” Lockett said. “I’d love to have a full election, and we’ll have one, but I need a little bit of grace to have time to work some of this stuff out.”
Lockett said if she gets an answer about Board election procedures, she will ask for a nominating committee.
Meanwhile, Lockett said SRA needs to address its bylaws. First, she said, by-laws need to be amended to set term limits. “The by-laws are critical,” Lockett said. “We need regular elections. We need a conflict-of-interest yearly form. We need attendance expectations and probably criteria for future members.”
Locket said conflict-of-interest forms will be ready by the next meeting. She also said she wants to provide comprehensive notebooks to Board Members with the by-laws, an official picture/map of what the SRA district is and “everything you need in one place.”
Lockett said she sent members an executive summary of the board’s strategic plan. She also said the board would look under Design Alabama to identify “things that we paid for that plans were developed, how we are going to implement them or what we’re going to implement to get started.”
Lockett pointed out that city funds have run out and that about $42,000 of the SRA’s funds are Education Foundation of America funds. She said she will ask the EFA for permission to pay Youngblood from those funds to be reimbursed by the Board when city funds come in.
The board approved a resolution for Locket and Sylvia Smith to sign checks for the SRA at Cahaba Bank. It also agreed to keep the meeting time at 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They also discussed getting the SRA website running again and up to date and getting laptops owned by SRA upgraded.
Attending were Lockett, Smith and Board Members Jimmie Coleman, Elizabeth Hollie, Mandy Henry, and Cicely Curtis and Community Advocate Susan Youngblood.
The next two meeting of the SRA Board will be Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
