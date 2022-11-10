The Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery is reportedly due for air conditioning and new seats in the stadium.
According to Wsfa.com the city's engineers and architects are working on how to finance air conditioning for the building.
The city is looking for a way to fund replacing the 10,000 seats of the stadium, as well as adding new locker rooms and an elevator.
Completion of these upgrades is estimated to be in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.