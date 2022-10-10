Gee's Bend hosted the inaugural Airing of the Quilts Festival on Saturday in the Boykin community of Wilcox County.
Hundreds attended the event that included panel discussions, quilting workshops, as well as local food and shopping.
The festival honors the airing out of quilts after being put away for the summer before being used in houses in Gee's Bend over the winter.
Photos are courtesy of Jessica Brasher.
