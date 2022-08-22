Globe Metallurgical is hiring as it ramps up manufacturing of silicon metal at its plant in Selma.
The worldwide company reopened the Selma plant in November 2021 after it was closed for three years and has been making repairs to get it operational.
Meantime, they have been hiring locals to work there in entry level positions, but are still struggling to find about a dozen managers with 10 years or more of experience, said Hamed Lakrout, plant manager for Selma.
Selma's plant is one of 50 owned by Ferroglobe around the world. Their website is https://www.ferroglobe.com/about-ferroglobe/industrial-footprint/selma.
