Golden Ranch restaurant had a fire in the kitchen on Friday.
Owners reported on social media that the kitchen will be closed on Saturday and until they post that it is ready to be reopened.
The post said: "We had a fire in the kitchen today. We'll be closed today, and will post when we can reopen. Everyone is safe."
Golden Ranch, located at 2003 Highland Avenue, is a popular, longtime Selma-owned restaurant.
In February, owners put the restaurant for sale at a listing price of $450,000 with a Realty Central broker. Read more about that here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.