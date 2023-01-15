Many organizations have stepped up to help in recovery efforts in Selma after Thursday's devastating tornado.
Here is a look at some businesses, churches and others who have given their time and donated goods to help those impacted in Selma.
Information gathered from social media posts and details provided to the Selma Sun and Black Belt News Network. Send your stories to news@selmasun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.