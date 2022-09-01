Gospel Tabernacle Church, along with partners Selma City Schools, Sonlight Centter and others, are taking donations to help relieve the water crisis in Jackson, MS.
Volunteers will travel to Jackson on Monday, Sept. 5 during the Labor Day holiday to bring bottled water to those in need of them.
The church is taking donations of bottled water at 2300 Sunmerfield Road on September 1-4 on Thursday through Friday at 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and on Saturday through Sunday at 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Donations can also be dropped off on Friday, Sept. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
