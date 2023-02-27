Gospel Tabernacle welcomed several churches and organizations from Clarke County on Sunday that brought items to donate for Selma residents in need.
Participants are:
*Little Rock Baptist Church - Pastor Roderick and Marquita Scott Gosport Al
*Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church - Pastor William and Cynthia Jackson Grove Hill Al
*Walnut Grove Baptist Church - Pastor James and Tanya Howard Morvin Al
*Indian Ridge Baptist Church - Pastor Fredrick and Tanya Allen Whatley Al
*Mackey Branch Baptist Church #1 - Pastor Raymond Hollis Gosport Al
*Mackey Branch Baptist Church #2 - Whatley Al
*St. Peter Baptist Church - Pastor Matthew and Geraldine Davis
*The Good Hearted Boys Organization
*Servants With Purpose
*International Paper - Bay Minette Al
*First Baptist Church of Whatley Al - Pastor Fernell and Brenda Pendleton
