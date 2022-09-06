Gospel Tabernacle Church organized a community-wide collection of water donations last week and delivered 1,500 cases to the struggling community of Jackson, Miss., over Labor Day weekend.
The Youth & Young Adult Ministry, through the vision of Pastor John E. Grayson, organized the “Load Up” disaster relief efforts to collect and deliver over 1,500 cases of water to the residents and students of Jackson and Jackson State University.
Flooding caused the water treatment plants in Jackson to stop working, leaving 150,000 residents without safe drinking water.
Partners include Selma City Schools, The Selma Housing Authority, Son Light Center, and a host of local businesses, organizations, and individual donors.
Donations were collected over three days with drop-off sites at Gospel Tabernacle Church, Sophia P. Kingston Elementary School, Meadowview Elementary School, and the Walton Theater.
A group of almost 30 youth and adults spent the Labor Day holiday transporting and delivering water to Jackson.
Community partners also included Selma Area Food Bank, Winn-Dixie Selma, Walmart Selma, Wooten Law Firm, Snow's Cleaning Service, New Hope Apostolic Church, Melvin Miller Funeral Service, Mack's Cleaning Service, Shiloh Baptist Church, KD Bridal & Formalwear, Uniontown Baptist Association, New Shady Grove, Mt. Olive No. 2 Baptist Church, Never Forgotten Treasures Thrift Store, Rural Health Medical Program - Pediatrics, The Gospel Messengers, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Blessed Feeding Ministry, and numerous individual donors.
