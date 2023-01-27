Two weeks after touring the streets of a tornado-ravaged Selma, Gov. Kay Ivey returned to the Queen City to make a big announcement that a $1.3 million aviation flight school and maintenance program was coming to Craig Field as part of an economic development win for Dallas County.
“It shows how Alabama is resilient, how we ban together through thick and thin,” Ivey said. “Our good days, our best days, are ahead of us.”
Ivey said the announcement was “monumental” and it was a “good day for Selma.”
Ivey is a native of Wilcox County and that is one reason she pushes for economic development in rural Alabama.
Being from Camden, Ivey said she remembers when Craig was an active Air Force base that trained pilots until it closed in 1977. Selma scoring a new project at the once-flourishing airport shows the “resiliency and wisdom of Dallas County leaders” for “taking what they have and going forward and always being on the move.”
“That ought to give people a lot of hope and opportunity as it moves forward,” Ivey said.
