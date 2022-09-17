Main Street Marion is hosting a grand opening of the Marion Art Center on Friday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the community.
The Marion Art Center is located in the Wilbourne Building at 314 Washington Street on the downtown square in downtown Marion. The Marion Art Center will be managed by Main Street Marion and will showcase local artistic talent as well as encourage art-centered workshops and events for local school age children and the community as a whole. The space will also be available for personal and community-related events.
The Wilbourne Building was purchased by Ed and Susan Passmore in November 2018 to provide a nonprofit cultural art center and event space on the Courthouse square. Renovations to the space include two beautiful murals, completed by artist Donald Walker, both of which are focal points inside the building. A civil rights exhibit titled “It Started in Marion” has been created in the Marion Art Center to memorialize Marion’s significant civil rights legacy and foster increased tourism to the area. The Marion Art Center will showcase the “Bennett Book Shoppe” which includes books, gifts and souvenirs as well as serve coffee, tea and pastries.
At the grand opening, Main Street Marion will provide light refreshments, live music and an artistic reading. Children from Francis Marion, Breakthrough Charter, and Marion Academy will be contributing their own personal artistic creations to be displayed during the grand opening event.
Main Street Marion thanks Patti and Willie Wilbourne and other members of the Wilbourne family for their moral support and encouragement on this project. The Wilbourne family owned and operated a general department store in the Wilbourne Building for most of the 20th century.
