The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Southall's African American Literary Arts Museum and Gallery on Sept. 14.
The event will be held at the venue's location on 132 Broad Street in Selma at 10 a.m.
A Facebook page for the Southall's can be seen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.