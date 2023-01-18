Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after the Jan. 12 tornado, according to Alabama Values, a state-based 501(C)(3) communications hub seeking to amplify the efforts of civic organizations.
Even though there wasn’t loss of life in Selma, livelihoods have been decimated, State Rep. Robert Stewart said in a news release distributed by Alabama Values.
“We will need support long after the camera crews are gone,” he said.
Specifically, residents need help removing debris and trees from their yards and homes, he said.
“We need chainsaw crews,” Stewart said. “We had a request this morning from an 85-year-old lady who had a tree fall on her home and needs it removed. No one had come to help her yet.”
Stewart said there is a need for folks to help faith-based organizations who are providing warm meals since a lot of residents lost their perishable food for the month due to power outages and destruction from the tornado. Additionally, Stewart said with school being out, that puts children at risk of being hungry since a lot of students in Selma receive their meals solely from school. First Baptist Church on MLK is providing hot meals daily.
There is a huge need for baby formula, adult and baby diapers, he said.
“We have a lot of vulnerable people,” he said. “From our elderly to our students who are out of school.”
Stewart said another immediate need is for people to help provide laptops and hotspots for locals who need to fill out FEMA relief applications. Those who are able to provide laptops and hotspots are needed for the weekend and weeknights since many residents have gone back to work.
Stewart said help is also needed for the Beloit area right outside of Selma, which also sustained heavy damage.
Donations can be taken to Selma High School or to City of Selma Command Center at the George Evans Reception Center.
“We need water, snacks and other non-perishable food,” Stewart said.
The release highlighted several organizations that are helping Selma recover from the tornado.
The American Red Cross has a shelter set up at Selma High School, which is on Broad Street, for those who have been affected by Thursday’s tornado. Volunteers are on hand at the school’s cafeteria to help assist victims with necessities and getting back on their feet. The Red Cross also needs volunteers.
The Knights & Orchids Society has been busy giving out food, baby supplies such as diapers and wipes, and water at their location at 17 Broad St. in Selma.
“We are providing diapers, formula, toiletries, cases of water and cleaning supplies,” said Jennine Bell, finance and operations director for TKO Society. “We are also helping people without power get access to generators or hotels if their home was destroyed. The city also needs volunteers cleaning up and cutting down trees.”
Donations are needed to continue assistance in the community. To donate, click here. To reach out to TKO Society for assistance, call 334-603-1716.
The Black Belt Community Foundation is also working with the city of Selma to help with disaster relief.
Funds raised through the Black Belt Community Foundation will help displaced residents find alternative shelter options, provide food, water, clothing, secure broken windows and buildings, and medical and mental health attention. The funds will also help with rebuilding after the cleanup is complete in Selma.
“We are asking for your support and investment in Selma and across Dallas County to provide relief to those impacted by the destruction,” said Doran K. Harris, communication and public relations spokesperson for the Black Belt Community Foundation. “This includes direct services to those in immediate need, data collection, encompasses the process of redevelopment for housing and local businesses, ensuring that local people are able to stay and prosper in their own community without fear of displacement or gentrification. In addition to the direct services and redevelopment, funding is needed to ensure that throughout the process ‘beloved community power building’ is taking place to create solutions rooted and grounded in the needs identified by the people of the community and their unified vision.”
To donate, click here.
Other disaster relief efforts include:
The Central Alabama Community Foundation is teaming up with WSFA to host a Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. You can donate by texting ALRelief to 44321.
The United Way of Central Alabama is also collecting donations to help those affected by the tornado. It has been reported that some 50 homes were destroyed by the tornado. The United Way of Central Alabama is working with the United Way of Selma & Dallas County to help collect donations. To donate click here or text SELMA to 62644.
Hometown Action’s Community Resilience team is working to assess the needs as first responders finish their jobs in the areas impacted across rural Alabama from Selma to Tallapoosa County.
“Right now, our Community Resilience team is assessing needs in order to step in when our time comes,” said Warren Tidwell, Community Resilience Organizer at Hometown Action. “Our volunteers are second responders and will be with our people as long as they need. The months of long-term recovery are sometimes the hardest part. We are an organization focused on rural Alabama because we know rural folks don't get the same attention as other places. It is often a struggle to get material needs met as we help folks rebuild their lives. Our communities are on the front line of the climate crisis, yet receive the least support when it comes to disaster recovery.”
Those who wish to donate to Hometown Action can do so by clicking here.
