Families and ministries gathered at a spot at Marie Foster and First Avenue on Sunday to feed those affected by last week’s tornado.
The Hicks family made it through the storm with no damage, so they brought a smoker and cooked hundreds of hamburgers and hot dogs to give back to those who weren’t as fortunate.
They chose Marie Foster because they knew other areas near Broad Street had volunteers.
“We decided to do something because we knew a lot of people was affected but we weren’t so we wanted to be a blessing to someone else,” said Tyteauner Hicks, who joined about 10 family members in the food giveaway.
The group got donations from passersby like water and clothes that they’ve been giving out from that spot. Sharing with churches. Chili crackers.
Barbara Oliver of Valley Grande and Corey Clark of Selma brought their street ministry to the Marie Foster location next to the Hicks family where they served chili and prayers with members from Tabernacle Praise, Divine Touch Ministries and Restoration Place.
Oliver said they have been helping with tornado relief since just after the storm hit Thursday and came together on Sunday to serve food and offer prayers to those struggling with the loss and fear from the tornado.
“Get to crying when they talk about it,” Oliver said. “They’re grateful someone can help them. They talk about how they almost could have died and how God didn’t take their life.”
Clark was trying to drive during the tornado, and says God led him down a different road so the tornado would miss him – so he is giving back.
“He saved me for a time such as this,” he said, pointing to his green Honda that has the windows broken. “I thank God for putting me in that storm.”
