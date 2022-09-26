The Great Alabama 650 Kayak race blasts off Saturday from Weiss Lake in Northeast Alabama, and paddlers should be passing through Selma a few days later.
Race Director Greg Wingo said the lead boats should reach the Selma area sometime early Wednesday, Oct. 4, and the whole group will be passing through during the next 48 hours. In the past, some of the paddlers have stopped at Selma Marina.
Wingo said the race starts at the public boat launch in the middle of Weiss Lake in Cherokee County. Then it heads down the Coosa River passing through Gadsden, Wetumpka and Montgomery. The race keeps going past Selma all the way down into Mobile Bay, where it finishes at the public boat launch at Fort Morgan. The race will last from Oct. 1 to Oct. 11.
A challenge of this race is not only the distance, but the conditions through which the competitors will have to paddle. For instance, paddlers will encounter white-water conditions at Wetumpka, but in other places the water is much calmer.
“They are battling every type of water out there,” Wingo said. “They have flat water, white water, tidal water, bay water, and getting in the bay before they get to Fort Morgan, they feel like they are out in the ocean.”
Paddlers are allowed to change out the type of craft they use in any given situation. A sleek, fast boat may be their preference on the flat water, but a different boat may be more appropriate for the rapids at Wetumpka.
This 650-mile-long trail is the longest in one single state. The race is a way to promote the water recreation available in Alabama on the state’s diverse system of rivers and lakes. Wingo said the Alabama Scenic River Trail, the organization that promotes the paddle-able and navigable waterways throughout Alabama, approached him about four years ago about creating a race on the 650-mile-long core section of the river trail.
Anyone is free to take on the challenge of the trail without doing the race. However, it does take someone with training and experience. The race is limited to 20 competitors, and it attracts paddlers from all over the world. “We have qualifying races around the world,” Wingo said. “Competitors in this race must have completed one of those qualifying races within the last five years.”
Wingo said at various portages the paddlers will be held for a certain length of time before they can put back in. As for sleep, rest and meals, it is totally up to the individual contestants and their team. If they want to sleep in the day and paddle at night, that is their choice, and Wingo said many of the paddlers prefer to do it that way.
Each paddler has a team that follows them throughout the race. These decisions are part of the challenge “they are accomplished enough that they can finish the race, but it comes down to do they have the mental fortitude to go such a long distance for such a long period of time and will they make the right decisions to win in whatever category they want to win.”
Paddlers in the race are trying to finish the race in under 10 days. “Prior to the race occurring, the fastest anyone had ever completed the 650-mile trail was 12 days,” Wingo said. “As soon as we started the race, every finisher has beaten the previous fastest time down the river trail.” The current record, which was set last year, is four days 17 hours and two minutes set by Joe Mann of Kansas City and Paul Cox of Atlanta.
There are three categories: male solo, female solo and tandem. The first year of the race was won by a solo paddler. The winner of each category gets $2,000.
“It’s so cool to follow on our tracking map and our social media,” Wingo said. “The paddlers love having people come out on the waterway and watch them come through.”
Wingo added it is easy to know when they are coming through by following them on the tracking map that is on their website www.al650.com. You can also find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.